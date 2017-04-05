4 Family Dollar stores closing in Columbus and Whitehall

FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014 photo shows the Family Dollar store in Ridgeland, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several Family Dollar stores in Columbus are closing at the end of June, according to parent company Dollar Express.

The closings affect roughly 42 employees in Central Ohio, and 181 total in the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The central Ohio stores listed are:

  • 1101 N. High St., Columbus
  • 128 N. Wilson Rd., Columbus
  • 901 S. James Rd., Columbus
  • 3866 E. Broad St., Whitehall

The company Dollar Express owns roughly 323 Family Dollar locations in the United States. Dollar General is buying out the company, according to the Charlotte Observer.

