COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several Family Dollar stores in Columbus are closing at the end of June, according to parent company Dollar Express.

The closings affect roughly 42 employees in Central Ohio, and 181 total in the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The central Ohio stores listed are:

1101 N. High St., Columbus

128 N. Wilson Rd., Columbus

901 S. James Rd., Columbus

3866 E. Broad St., Whitehall

The company Dollar Express owns roughly 323 Family Dollar locations in the United States. Dollar General is buying out the company, according to the Charlotte Observer.