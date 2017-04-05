Booze bandit uses toddler as cover

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/NBC News) — Police in Abilene, Texas are searching for a shoplifter who used a child to help him conceal stolen liquor.

Security cameras show the man carrying a small child in to Filo Liquors.

“An individual came in with a child, using the child as cover, waited till he had his moment, and he faced away from the item, reached over behind his shoulder, pulled the child and his coat back, put it in his coat, pulled the child back,” says co-owner Jim Cockfield.

Cockfield says a man bringing a kid along to commit a crime is bad…But tells us the child’s reaction is equally as shocking.

“If you review the video the child looks used to it, like its nothing new. And as young as that girl was, it looks like he’s been using her as a prop on a more than a few occasions if you ask me,” he says.

But Cockfield says he doesn’t think this suspect will be on the run for long. He’s posted the high-quality video captured by his store’s cameras to Facebook.

“Social media is a great way to catch people,” said Cockfield.

