Canton woman accused of slashing children’s throats

CANTON, OH (WCMH) — Authorities in Canton are investigating after a woman reportedly cut her children’s throats Monday night before trying to hurt herself.

WKYC reports it happened around 9pm in the 1400 block of Miami Court NE. The children were taken to a hospital in Canton, then transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital. There is no information on their condition.

The mother has been arrested and is in the Stark County Jail facing several charges, including attempted murder.

