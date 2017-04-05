COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly tricked several Family Dollar employees into giving them money.

Police say an unknown man called the store at 6480 Winchester Pike on Feb. 22, claiming to be from corporate headquarters. The man reportedly told a store employee to take money from the safe and put it into the night deposit bag.

Some time later, a female came into the store and said she was a loss prevention officer. Police say she picked up the bag, which had nearly $2,000 inside.

Police say the female suspect is connected to other similar thefts.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact Det. Grooms in CPD’s Property Crimes Bureau at 645-4624 or kgrooms@columbuspolice.org.