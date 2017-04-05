Columbus Police looking for suspects who conned employees out of store deposit money

By Published:
CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly tricked several Family Dollar employees into giving them money.

Police say an unknown man called the store at 6480 Winchester Pike on Feb. 22, claiming to be from corporate headquarters. The man reportedly told a store employee to take money from the safe and put it into the night deposit bag.

Some time later, a female came into the store and said she was a loss prevention officer. Police say she picked up the bag, which had nearly $2,000 inside.

Police say the female suspect is connected to other similar thefts.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact Det. Grooms in CPD’s Property Crimes Bureau at 645-4624 or kgrooms@columbuspolice.org.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s