UNION CO., OH (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says about 20 cows are roaming S.R. 347 Wednesday morning.

The cows got loose and are near 347 between Patrick Brush Run Road and Yearsley Road.

The sheriff’s office says a car hit one of the cows. The road is now open.

The sheriff’s office has located the cows’ owner, but a spokesperson was not sure how long it would take the cows to get back to where they belong.