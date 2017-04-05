Employee tries to stop robbery at Wendy’s drive-thru

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after someone tried to rob a Wendy’s on the 3000 block of Sullivant Avenue.

The robbery happened before 12:30 am Wednesday morning.

Police say a suspect tried to rob the drive-thru, when an employee tried to engage the robber.

The suspect fled the scene and was able to get away.

A medic was called to the scene to check out the employee. They were determined to be okay, and not taken to the hospital.

Police on scene did not say if the suspect got away with any money.

The restaurant is closed while police investigate the incident.

