Father of man hit and killed along Trabue Road pleads for closure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — His son was hit and killed by a vehicle whose driver took off, leaving Darrin Sanders dying alongside a dark roadway.

Sanders father, Darrin Lowe is asking for help identifying the man or woman responsible for the crash that happened over the weekend.

Darrin Lowe said his son was walking home from the Fairweather Café on 3700 Trabue Road and his body was found a little more than a half mile west near Ongaro Dr. Lowe talked with NBC4 and is pleading with that driver to turn themselves in.

“I hope whoever did this, I hope their life is a living hell! Until you come forward and do the right thing,” said Lowe.

Columbus police Accident Investigators have narrowed his walk 11:30 pm Saturday night to 1 am Sunday morning.

“They say he was dragged 17 feet! How can you know you hit somebody and drag them 17 feet?” Lowe asked.

Investigators tell NBC4 the undercarriage of the vehicle will have some damage. His father said Sanders just bought a new Galaxy S7 cell phone.

“His wallet was found underneath him, but his cellphone is missing,” Investigators and family friends have walked the area near the accident scene, but Lowe said it has not been recovered.

For now, he said he will not be able to grieve his son’s death until the driver is found.  But said that is not easing the pain.

“Right now I am angry, hurt… (pause) and I miss my boy,” Lowe said, struggling to keep his composure.

The Accident Investigation Unit has not released any other details.

Sander’s visitation service is from 4 to 8 pm Wednesday and his funeral is at 11 am Thursday at Eberle Funeral Home at 103 N. Main St. in London, Ohio.

