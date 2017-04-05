Franklin County Sheriff’s Office introduces new therapy dog

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office introduced Wednesday the first therapy dog to be part of the department.

Mattis K. Nine even has his own Facebook page, where you can follow his training progress.

I’m excited to share my journey with you as I try to become the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s first Therapy Dog. I’ll have lots of stuff for you here to enjoy…especially for kids (though adults will enjoy it, as well). I’ve already made lots of friends…and, since I love humans, I would love to be your friend, too. You can watch me as I get trained to be pal to those who need a pal, to comfort those who need comforting, and to help make you happier. But, please do writing anything that I shouldn’t see, or that isn’t nice…that wouldn’t make me happy – and I would much rather be happy! Hope you have fun…because I know I will!

According to Deputy Darrah Metz, Mattis is 10 weeks old and 12 pounds, and he loves to play.

Metz says she expects to see Mattis fully certified as a therapy dog in about nine months.

His training is made possible by a $10,000 donation.