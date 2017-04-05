COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The man accused of raping and murdering an Ohio State student will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Brian Golsby, 29, was arraigned on Monday afternoon on an 18-count indictment, which included four charges for aggravated murder in the death of OSU senior Reagan Tokes. He is eligible for the death penalty if convicted on those charges.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien told NBC4 that Golsby’s appearance Wednesday afternoon would be to set a schedule for events to come, as well as to ask the judge to waive the defendant’s right to a speedy trial.

O’Brien said that since Golsby was arrested on February 11, 53 days had passed, and the right to a speedy trial would have required a trial within 90 days of his arrest, or May 12, 2017.

O’Brien said he advised the judge he wanted to try Golsby’s case before the end of the year and said he was aiming for mid-October to mid-November.

Golsby also faces charges for six assaults and robberies in the German Village and surrounding neighborhoods, as well as one charge for having weapons under disability.

The hearing will take place before Judge Serrott at 1 p.m. Wednesday.