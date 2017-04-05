Licking County man accused of downloading child porn

By Published:

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) – A Licking County man was arrested last week, accused of downloading child pornography.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began when the Brunswick Police Department in Medina County forwarded information about child porn being downloaded at a home on Oregon Avenue in Newton Township.

Deputies spoke with 29-year-old Jordan Hall inside the home. He was arrested on the spot.

Investigators said Hall admitted to downloading multiple images and videos of prepubescent children onto his computer over the last two years.

Hall is charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Deputies seized the gaming computer Hall allegedly used to download the child porn.

