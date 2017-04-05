Licking County still working on malfunctioning weather sirens

LICKING CO. (WCMH) — Residents living in Homer were happy to hear a test of the emergency weather siren.

Last week several counties in Central Ohio were under severe thunderstorm and tornado watches. Warning sirens sounded for some people, but not in Homer or parts of Newark.

“As far as we knew it was working until this year. On that test day I came up and says oh it’s not working,” said Jeff Patton, Trustee board member in Burlington Township.

Patton discovered the tornado siren in Homer was broken. It’s the only siren for about 1,000 people.

“Today we did a test and it went off,” said Patton.

Larry Teeter is 85 percent deaf and wears hearing aids. He heard the warning test today.

“I can’t remember when was the last time I did. I know it has been years,” said Teeter.

Patton explained that maintenance crews came up with a temporary fix, and are working to come up with a permanent solution.

It’s not just in Homer, a siren test showed that several sirens malfunctioned throughout the county.

“Out of 56 we had 11 failures various reasons,” said Sean Grady, Director EMA Licking County.