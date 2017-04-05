Man threatens to rip out officer’s heart and eat it

WAUKESHA, WI (WCMH) — A man is facing multiple charges including causing bodily harm to an officer after an incident over the weekend in Wisconsin.

Investigators say 18-year-old Alexander Damas allegedly told an officer he “can’t wait to rip your heart out of your chest and eat it.”

Police say that statement came after a physical confrontation. According to the criminal complaint, police initially responded to a fight between two men on the porch.

After they arrived, investigators say Damas came outside, appeared intoxicated, and refused officers’ commands.

Police say he grabbed a brick from a retaining wall, and an officer had to use “hand strikes” to get the brick out of Damas’ hand.

Other officers arrived on scene; one deployed a Taser but investigators say Damas did not appear affected by it.

In the process, an officer had to be taken to the hospital for a knee injury.

Damas was eventually put in a restraint chair and taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital, where he allegedly refused treatment.

Police say he was violent with the staff. This is where Damas made his heart-eating threat, allegedly yelling “I’m going to rip your chest wide open.”

Police on scene say he also threatened to kill the officer’s daughters.

Damas is now in custody in the Waukesha County Jail.