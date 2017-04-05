Ohio State paid almost $1.6M to fight band director lawsuits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State University’s legal bills for defending the firing of its former marching band director after accusations he allowed a “sexualized culture” in the band totaled almost $1.6 million.

Financial documents recently released by Ohio State show its legal costs to fight former band director Jonathan Waters’ lawsuits over his firing totaled more than $1.4 million relating to his action in federal court. The costs tied to a separate lawsuit in state court were more than $174,000. Waters lost both lawsuits.

The university fired Waters in 2014 after an internal investigation determined he ignored the band’s culture of raunchy, profane and suggestive traditions and mishandled sexual discrimination allegations.

Waters denied that finding. He said he had been working to improve the culture.

