One dead, another injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person is dead and another person was injured during a possible home invasion on the east side of Columbus.

It happened around 9:12pm on the 300 block of Roosevelt Court.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a possible suspect was seen leaving in a white truck.

