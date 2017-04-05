Parents charged after 18-month-old suffers apparent overdose in Portsmouth

By Published:
Jason Bolden, 41 and Brandy Estep, 26 (Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WCMH) – Police have charged two people with child endangering after an 18-month-old child was found unconscious from an apparent overdose.

It happened just after midnight outside a home on the 1200 block of Robinson Avenue. A police officer was approached by a frantic person who told him that a baby was overdosing on the sidewalk.

The person led the officer to the area, when he saw a red SUV speeding away. The officer was told the child was in the car with the father and another person was driving them to the hospital.

Officers went to the Southern Ohio Medical Center where they found the child unconscious and having trouble breathing.

The child was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Police said toxicology screen have not found a cause for her

Officers also found the child’s mother, Brandy Estep, at home suffering from another apparent overdose. She was unconscious when an officer went to check on her.

Estep was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment.

Estep and the child’s father, Jason Bolden were charged with child endangering.

