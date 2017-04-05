Payless ShoeSource closing four Central Ohio stores

By and Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (AP/WCMH) – Shoe chain Payless ShoeSource has released the list of Ohio stores closing after the company’s bankruptcy filing.

The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer said Tuesday that it will be closing nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization. It has over 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries and was founded in 1956.

Payless plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent, lower how much it pays in interest and line up funds. The company says some of its lenders have agreed make available up to $385 million to keep the stores running.

In a statement, Payless CEO W. Paul Jones called the move a “difficult, but necessary decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment.”

The following central Ohio stores are affected:

  • Eastland Mall Columbus OH
  • 3390 S High St Columbus OH
  • Knox Village Square Mount Vernon OH
  • 805 Memorial Drive Lancaster OH

The following other locations in Ohio affected:

  • 642 Race St Cincinnati OH
  • Delhi Shopping Center Cincinnati OH
  • Chapel Hill Mall Akron OH
  • Tri-County Mall Springdale OH
  • Vineyard Plaza Eastlake OH
  • Midway Mall Elyria OH
  • East Gate S/C Lima OH
  • 1932 Lincoln Way E Massillon OH 4

Tap here to see the full list of stores closing nationwide. 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s