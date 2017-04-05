Payless ShoeSource closing four Central Ohio stores

COLUMBUS (AP/WCMH) – Shoe chain Payless ShoeSource has released the list of Ohio stores closing after the company’s bankruptcy filing.

The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer said Tuesday that it will be closing nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization. It has over 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries and was founded in 1956.

Payless plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent, lower how much it pays in interest and line up funds. The company says some of its lenders have agreed make available up to $385 million to keep the stores running.

In a statement, Payless CEO W. Paul Jones called the move a “difficult, but necessary decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment.”

The following central Ohio stores are affected:

Eastland Mall Columbus OH

3390 S High St Columbus OH

Knox Village Square Mount Vernon OH

805 Memorial Drive Lancaster OH

The following other locations in Ohio affected:

642 Race St Cincinnati OH

Delhi Shopping Center Cincinnati OH

Chapel Hill Mall Akron OH

Tri-County Mall Springdale OH

Vineyard Plaza Eastlake OH

Midway Mall Elyria OH

East Gate S/C Lima OH

1932 Lincoln Way E Massillon OH 4

Tap here to see the full list of stores closing nationwide.