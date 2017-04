CLINTON, MD (WCMH) — A fire official told NBC Washington that an F-16 crashed about 2 miles south of Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.

A pilot ejected from the plane and first responders have found the person. The pilot is in an unknown condition.

