Storms leave damage across the Dayton area

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – The storms that blew through the Miami Valley left widespread damage in its wake.

A barn on Dayton Springfield Road in Enon was leveled by what neighbors say may have been a tornado.  The National Weather Service.says they have many reports of wind damage but would not confirm a tornado in the area but they are still assessing the damage.

Viewers sent in photos from across the area of damage caused by the storms.

Photos: Severe Weather in Miami Valley

In Dayton, a tree fell onto a house causing significant damage. No one was home at the time and no one was injured.

 

 

(WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

In New Lebanon, tree limbs were scattered on roadways. One large tree snapped in half and fell on power lines, putting people in the 800 block of Diamond Mill Road in the dark.

(WDTN Photo/Jordan Bowen)

Weather watchers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base issued their own tornado warning after they spotted rotation on radar. Officials there tell 2 NEWS nothing came of it and the warning was quickly canceled.

2 NEWS has crews across the Miami Valley looking at the damage and talking to those affected. You can send us photos of your neighborhood using the Report It! feature of the 2 NEWS App.

