Storms leave thousands without power in Franklin, Delaware Counties

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Nearly 5,000 people are without power in central Ohio after a round of storms blew through the area.

According to AEP Ohio, more than 3,000 customers are without power in the Hilliard and west Columbus areas. AEP says it is too early to know the cause or estimate restoration time.

More than 1,800 people are without power in Delaware County. AEP believes that outage is related to a wire down on Cheshire Road.

Wires were also reported down at Powell Road and Riverside Drive near the Columbus Zoo. There are also reports of trees down along US 42, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.