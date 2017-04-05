Surveillance footage shows police officer wrestling with burglary suspect

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA)– Lt. William Weldon’s eyes show signs of visible damage after a gouging attack, but he’s in good spirits and thankful to be alive after what he called the scariest experience of his career.

Early Sunday morning the Bradenton, Florida police officer responded to a burlgar alarm at Joyeria Latina.

Police Chief Melanie Bevan said through a mistake by the security alarm company Weldon came in alone thinking it was an accidental tripped alarm. But when he arrived he saw broken glass and realized it was a burglary in progress.

The suspect, 23-year-old Isaac Dubon initially seemed compliant. Since Dubon was unarmed, Weldon put his gun away. But as the officer tried to restrain him, Dubon fought back.

Over the course of a couple of minutes, the two wrestled and Dubon tried to gouge Weldon’s eyes by literally sticking his fingers into his eye sockets.

“His fingers were going into my eye sockets,” Weldon recalled. “I felt like my life was in danger and I needed to do whatever I could do to get out of it alive.”

Weldon said his vision blurred to the point where when he looked at Dubon, he saw four of him.

