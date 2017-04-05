Two accused of trading drugs for food stamps next to East Columbus Elementary School

By Published: Updated:
(Whitehall Police)

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – Whitehall police say two people were arrested for trading drugs for food stamps approximately 300 feet from an elementary school.

Michael P. Taylor.

According to Whitehall police, the drugs were being sold at a home near East Columbus Elementary School. SWAT team members made entry into the home around 6am Wednesday, well before school began.

Investigators found 18 grams of heroin, 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, oxycodone pills and more than $1,600 in cash.

Police also found 20 Ohio Direction food stamp cards inside the house. Investigators say people traded the cards for drugs.

Samuel Edwards

Police arrested 46-year-old Samuel Edwards and 23-year-old Michael P. Taylor.

Edwards was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of heroin. Taylor was charged with possession of oxycodone and illegal possession of food stamps or WIC benefits.

Police said more charges are expected.

“We discovered that these men were compromising the safety of the area children who pass this house while walking to and from school every day. These men selling drugs out of that home was a very dangerous situation,” said Sgt. Dennis Allen, Whitehall Drug Unit Supervisor.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s