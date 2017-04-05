Woman trapped under 1,500-pound boulder in Colorado

GOLDEN, CO (WCMH) – Rescuers in Colorado are working to rescue a woman trapped underneath a 1,500 pound boulder at the top of North Table Mountain.

KUSA reports the woman suffered multiple fractures and is in critical condition.

Crews are working to get the woman stabilized. Rescuers are bringing in pieces of a hydraulic spreader to try and lift the boulder off of the woman.

