Booze theft aboard Clearwater, Florida tour boat caught on camera

CLEARWATER, FL (WFLA) – Caught on camera. Clearwater police are looking for three young men who went on an early Monday morning booze run.

Problem is: they stole the drinks by leaping aboard a docked tour boat at the marina in Clearwater Beach.

The “Tropics Boat” makes runs to see dolphins or the sunset. But, the men caught on security cameras weren’t interested in the sights.

The trio doesn’t seem to notice the cameras recording their early Monday morning romp. Later, one makes a half-hearted attempt to cover his face.

“This is exactly where they came in right here. We have video cameras to show,” boat owner, Tricia Rodriguez explained.

Rodriguez explained they got aboard through a window. But, it wasn’t easy. The men had to leap a large gap. To get aboard, they had to jump aboard the nearby pirate ship.

Then, it was party on.

“They took nothing but the best. They took a Crown. They took a Patron, and they took some Bombay and we see them pour drinks,” said Rodreguez.

Cops are hoping the video and these stills will help them nab the unauthorized partiers.

“Went back on the pirate ship, drank some of the beer and left some stuff, and smoked the rest of their joint and left,” said Detective Chris Kakalow, with the Clearwater Police Department.

The boat’s owner points out the perils of their plan.

“It’s not what they took, it’s how they took it,” said Rodreguez, who points out they could have fallen in the water. “And been hurt and, how we would have known? His buddies would have ran, there were three people. Who would have known?” she said.

The trio faces burglary charges, a felony.

