Columbus man indicted for killing daughter’s mother and dumping her in a recycling bin

Andrew McGowan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of killing 22-year-old Gabriel Hinojosa was indicted Thursday on 6 counts, including murder and aggravated murder.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Andrew Michael McGowan, 29, murdered Hinojosa and attempted to dispose of her body. Hinojosa was the mother of his child, according to a press release from O’Brien.

McGowan was indicted on 1 count aggravated murder with specification, 2 counts murder with specification, 1 count kidnapping with specification, 1 count tampering with evidence, and 1 count gross abuse of a corpse.

Hinojosa’s body was found in a recycling container Feb. 24 by a group of people kayaking along Big Darby Creek.

