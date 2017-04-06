Columbus Police involved in reported shooting at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — Westerville Police say Columbus Police are involved in a reported shooting at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s in Westerville.

NBC4 has crews on the way to the scene and will provide an update as soon as possible. There is no word yet on any injuries.

The hospital is currently on lockdown, a hospital spokesperson says.

Westerville Police are handling the investigation.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.