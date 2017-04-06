Columbus police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl from the southeast side of Columbus.

Harmony Starr Gillen was last seen at Harmon Middle School in Pickerington.

She is described as a white female standing four feet nine inches tall weighing around 60 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a brown hooded zippered sweatshirt and brown boots. She was carrying a neon green book bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.