Columbus police to end reserve officer program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For 70 years, Columbus Police Reserve Officers have volunteered their time to direct traffic, ride with officers on patrol and to work at events like NBC4’s Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive.

But after studying the costs and benefits of the program, Police Chief Kim Jacobs has decided to shut it down. “The return on investment has been low but it’s still costly and has some risk and liability,” Jacobs said.

Becky Kienzel became a reserve officer while working as a dispatcher with the police department. She has been a reserve officer for 32 years.”We become the second man in a cruiser,” Kienzel said. ‘I have the same arrest powers as the officer. If you’re a bad guy, I can arrest you the same as any officer.”

The reserve officers receive all the same training as officers on the street. At its peak the program had as many as 300 reserve officers volunteering. The numbers though have dwindled to about 40 currently.

Jacobs says the training is expensive and the relatively few volunteer hours the city receives in return no longer justify the expense.

Dave Ross joined the reserve program after 38 years of full time work on the police force. He has a different view of the cost-benefit analysis. “We are a force multiplier wherever we are,” Ross said. “When we are in a cruiser we double the capacity of that unit. You don’t have to send two, one-officer units to a call for service. You can send one. You leave another officer available for calls for service for that district.”

Chief Jacobs put the program on hold 10 months ago while she studied the data and considered other possible solutions.

Becky Kienzel says the lack of communication from the chief during that 10 months has been frustrating. “I feel like I’ve been disrespected – that’s the best way I can put it,” Kienzel said.

Chief Jacobs said she understands and appreciates the frustration. “This is not something that I take lightly,” Jacobs said. “I’ve been mulling it around for months and trying to find out if there’s another way of doing things but in the end it was a business decision.”