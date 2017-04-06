MALIBU, CA (AP/WCMH) — Malibu has removed an official-looking sign calling attention to its status as a sanctuary city.

The sign, posted along the Pacific Coast Highway, said, “Official Sanctuary City: Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much).”

Malibu councilmembers told KCBS-TV on Tuesday that the blue and white sign was not put up by the city and was likely someone’s idea of a prank. It was gone by Wednesday morning.

The City Council of the celebrity enclave voted 3-2 last month to prohibit use of public resources to enforce federal civil immigration law.

Forest Stewart, a Republican, said he could not agree more with the message behind the sign.

“Nobody wants a sanctuary city, this whole state is going to be a place for criminals can come,” he said. “People want to be heard, people want change. Now more than ever, people want change.