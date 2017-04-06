FORT MYERS, FL (WBBH) An alligator found its way into a bed at Florida Gulf Coast University and there’s a picture to prove it.

“I thought it wasn’t real. I thought it was like photoshopped,” said student Ashley Wells.

Some students were in disbelief after seeing the picture of the three-foot-long alligator nestled on a dorm room bed, put there by a handful of their peers.

“We go out of our way to show that this university is really environmentally-friendly and to have people just destroy the whole concept of that and go out of their way to make it a sick joke,” Wells said.

Once campus police saw the photo, they called in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to investigate.

Wildlife officials said the four students found the alligator dead as roadkill and took it into their dorm and take pictures with it.

