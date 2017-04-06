Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to begin training new therapy dog

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – There’s a new member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He’s a 4-legged deputy, covered in fur and being trained to give kisses.

Already this pup is a hit, with his own Facebook page and fans. Mattis K. Nine is a 3 month old Labrador Retriever. He’s only 12 pounds, but expected to grow to be about 85 pounds.

But, while he’s a cutie, don’t be fooled. He has an important job.

“His job is to make people happy, which is amazing because he’s been in the office for 2 weeks and I haven’t seen one person pass him that hasn’t smiled and that’s what it is about, about making people happy,” said his handler Deputy Darrah Metz.

It’s not a bad job for pup, also training to help with community outreach.

Deputy Metz said Mattis has five phases of obedience and therapy training and then he’ll be put to work bringing smiles and comfort to veterans, seniors, kids in schools and even children who might be victims of crime.

“Dogs in a therapy dog situation will ease that anxiety,” said Deputy Metz. “They’ll open up more and be able to talk to detectives.”

Deputy Metz said she expects to see Mattis fully certified as a therapy dog in about nine months.

If you are wondering about his name, it’s a nod to our military. He’s named after Defense Secretary, General Mattis. Deputy Metz said she’s a big fan and the name “Mattis” just stuck.

His training is made possible by a $10,000 donation.