Idaho teen accepted to all eight Ivy League schools

BOISE, ID (KTVB) — An Idaho high school student has been accepted to all eight Ivy League schools.

Ivan Vazquez, a senior at Capital High School, found out on Thursday and said it’s still sinking in.

“Like in the 9th grade I’d see these articles like oh ‘New Jersey teen’ or ‘New York teen got into all 8 Ivy leagues,'” Vazquez said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh like they must have cured cancer or something.'”

Now, it’s his turn.

“I applied early to Harvard and I got in and it was one of the best days of my life,” Vazquez said. “I just could not believe it.”

That was just the first of many.

“I got Yale, and then I got Princeton and as I was just opening them I was like ‘there’s no way,’” Vazquez said.

Ivan says getting acceptances to all eight Ivy League institutions took a lot of hard work and dedication.

“Just believe in yourself, you can do it. Just get involved in your school. Colleges love to see that you’re getting involved, no matter in what way, as long as you push yourself and just do what you love,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez hasn’t made a decision on which school he will attend.

