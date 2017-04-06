Legendary insult comic Don Rickles dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.

Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, “Mr. Warmth” headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

Rickles celebrated his 52nd Wedding Anniversary on March 14th with his wife Barbara.

