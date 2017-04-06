DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — A 6-year-old boy from Dublin is showing of his inventor skills on the Ellen Degeneres Show today on NBC4.

The local kid inventor named Gideon is featured on the show with a new cool pair of goggles. You’ll get to watch as he dunks his head in a water-filled kiddie pool to show Ellen how his “No Leak Goggles” work.

You can watch Ellen on NBC4 at 4pm. And then at 5pm, Elyse Chengery talks to Gideon and his mom about his Hollywood experience with Ellen and the inspiration behind his idea.