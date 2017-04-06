At least two people injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — At least two people were injured Thursday evening after shots were fired in east Columbus.

It happened near the intersection of Lilley Avenue and East Main Street.

According to police, there are at least two victims. Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center. One is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Police have not released a suspect description.

