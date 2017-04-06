Orlando man charged with manslaughter after shooting suspected diaper thief

ORLANDO (WESH)– A 51-year-old customer who shot and killed a suspected diaper thief at an Orlando, Florida Walmart has been charged with manslaughter.

Lonnie Leonard was arrested on charges of manslaughter, aggravated battery, and carrying a concealed weapon Wednesday night.

Jeffrey Edwards, the brother of Arthur Adams, the man Leonard killed, said the manslaughter charges filed against Leonard is not enough.

“I think he should be charged with murder not, manslaughter, for one. And to have a bond? I don’t think he should have a bond,” Edwards said.

Investigators said Adams and another man were stealing two carts of diapers when a store employee confronted them in the parking lot.

Leonard noticed what was happening and got involved.

Leonard told authorities that Adams reached for something, which made the him feel threatened. Leonard then pulled out a gun and fired several shots, according to authorities.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2p6Cdzs