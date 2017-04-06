Part of I-270 named for fallen Hilliard police officer

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Starting Thursday you’ll notice new signs up as a stretch of I-270 is now dedicated to the first Hilliard police officer to die in the line of duty. Officer Johnson died on May 19th of last year while on a motorcycle during a law enforcement exercise. The Hilliard police department announced the dedication with police and family present.

Officer Johnson’s mom, Rebecca Dulik said Sean wanted to be a police officer since he was 11 and he told her not to worry about him.

“He always said if it’s meant to be it’s meant to be that’s the way it is and that’s what carries me through you know that and believing in god I can’t change it if I could his brothers have a majorly hard time and his sister til this day so but that’s what keeps me through cause I knew he said mom don’t worry about me”.

Amy Johnson, Sean’s former wife said it’ll be very emotional seeing the signs up with Officer Johnson’s name, “We’re very honored to have this named after him. He was a great dad and a great police officer we will miss him.”

Chief Robert Fisher said the department is close, a small family that will never forget Sean and will always support his family and hold him close in their hearts.

What’s one thing Rebecca would tell her son today? “Just tell him I love him that’s all I love him I tell him every day I love you and miss you Sean, I do”.

Senator Jim Hughes sponsored the law to rename the section of I-270 from state route 161 in northeast Franklin County to Cemetery Road in Hilliard.