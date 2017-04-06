Sheriff: Woman arrested for attacking man’s boat with hammer

By Published:

RUTHER GLEN, VA (AP) — Authorities say a black woman accused of using a hammer to smash a white man’s car and boat at a gas station before attacking him has been arrested.

The Caroline County, Virginia, sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Angela Jones was arrested Wednesday in New Jersey.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses saw Jones use a hammer to hit the car and boat it was towing. Authorities say she then attacked the man while referring to him as “rich” and “white.”

Sheriff Tony Lippa told Masslive.com that Jones scratched and hit him, but didn’t hit him with the hammer.

The man and his wife told WTVR-TV in Richmond, Virginia, they were driving from Florida to their home in Massachusetts when the incident happened Saturday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Jones has an attorney.

