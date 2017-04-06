South-Western City Schools employee charged with possession of child porn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A South-Western City Schools employee is jailed after investigators said they found child pornography on his computer.

Michael Walsh is a teacher with the district, according to a spokesperson from the district. He teaches 7th and 8th grade at Pleasant View Middle School.

Walsh was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two separate counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Bond was set at $100,000.

Shrock said Walsh will not be returning to his school. He has been placed on administrative leave.

Investigators told the district that none of the alleged conduct occurred on school grounds or involved any students.

The district will be sending a voicemail to all parents.

A call to the South-Western City Schools district was not immediately returned.

TEACHER ARRESTED: South-Western Schools spokeswoman – Michael Walsh (Pleasant View Middle School) has been placed on administrative leave. pic.twitter.com/T9iJyDdGrZ — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) April 6, 2017