Student journalists uncover principal’s faulty past

PITTSBURG, KS (WCMH) — A recently hired principal at a Kansas high school has resigned before even starting her job. Her resignation followed a report questioning the authenticity of her credentials.

But the report didn’t come from school officials–it came from the high school’s own student journalists.

The students were writing a new article about their new principal, Dr. Amy Robertson. That’s when they found some things that didn’t quite add up.

“Everyone was really shocked,” said student Patrick Sullivan. “The most common question is how did the school board not catch this earlier and not follow up on it and how did we catch it before everyone else? And my response is, I think we just did our job as journalists.”

While Robertson does have a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tulsa, the school where she received her doctorate, Corllins University, doesn’t seem to exist.

School administrators say they have a vetting process that would have caught the same things, but the students were able to release the information sooner.

“She had a lot of documents that she was using to back up the claim that they were valid degrees,” said superintendent Destry Brown. “We can’t go out and tell everybody what we’ve been doing and that sort of thing– we were asking the same questions.”

Robertson declined to comment on the credentials,