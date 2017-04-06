Sunoco is selling most convenience stores to 7-Eleven

By Published:
FILE - In this July 1, 2008, file photo, a 7-Eleven is shown in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco is selling most of its convenience stores to 7-Eleven in a deal valued at $3.3 billion as it looks to focus more on its fuel supply business.

7-Eleven Inc. will get about 1,110 convenience stores, mostly along the East Coast and in Texas. Approximately 200 convenience stores in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma will be sold separately. The transaction also includes fuel, merchandise and other inventories. It does not include Sunoco’s APlus franchisee-run stores or its Aloha Petroleum unit in Hawaii.

As part of the deal, Sunoco LP will have a 15-year take-or-pay fuel supply agreement with a 7-Eleven subsidiary, under which Sunoco will supply approximately 2.2 billion gallons of fuel a year.

The sale, announced Thursday, is expected to close by the fourth quarter.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s