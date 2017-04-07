14-year-old charged with killing woman in Champaign County

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, OH (WDTN) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder and aggravated murder in connection to the death of a woman in Champaign County.

Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Valley Pike in Mad River Township just after 6 Thursday night. They found a 40-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead by the Champaign County Coroner. She has been identified as Heidi Taylor.

The boy is expected in Champaign County Juvenile Court Friday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.