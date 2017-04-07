14-year-old charged with killing woman in Champaign County

By Published: Updated:

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, OH (WDTN) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder and aggravated murder in connection to the death of a woman in Champaign County.

Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Valley Pike in Mad River Township just after 6 Thursday night. They found a 40-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead by the Champaign County Coroner. She has been identified as Heidi Taylor.

The boy is expected in Champaign County Juvenile Court Friday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s