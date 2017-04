TOLEDO (WCMH) — The Toledo Zoo has some big news to share, as a new baby giraffe has joined the zoo family.

Kipenzi (which means “beloved” or “precious one” in Swahili) was born Monday evening. The zoo says she weight 130 pounds and stands 67 inches tall.

Kipenzi and her mother Elli are doing well and are off exhibit, the zoo says.

Masai giraffes are native to Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.