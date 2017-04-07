Columbus man charged in connection with other man’s opiate overdose

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH (WCMH) — Grandview Heights Police say a man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after another man died of an opiate overdose earlier this year.

The victim, 33-year-old Ronald Ireson, reportedly overdosed on Jan. 7 at a home in Grandview Heights. He died on Jan. 13. Police say his overdose “included the use of fentanyl.”

Police searched the Columbus home of Cory McDowell, 46, and found evidence of drug trafficking, as well as fentanyl.

McDowell is also charged with corrupting another with drugs, aggravated drug trafficking, trafficking drugs, possession of drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.