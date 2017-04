GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County DUI Task Force has scheduled 2 sobriety checkpoints in Grove City on Friday evening.

The locations will be Stringtown Road at Buckeye Parkway and US 62 at Parlin Drive.

The DUI Task Force will be out from 8pm until midnight.

According to a press release, they will also have extra patrols out during the weekend throughout Franklin County specifically looking for impaired drivers.