Gas leak contained near Columbus Convention Center, several roads still shut down

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A gas leak was reported on Vine Street Friday near the Columbus Convention Center.

Columbus Division of Fire battalion chief Steve Martin says crews hit a gas line while doing demolition work at 165 Vine Street. The leak was contained about an hour later. The crews also struck a water main.

There are no evacuations for the gas leak, but the fire department is moving the workers from the main break until that is contained.

Neighboring roads are blocked off as crews work at the scene.

