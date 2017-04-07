Gas prices up in US after airstrike in Syria

Oil prices jumped about 2 percent in early Friday trading after President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes in Syria, CNN reports.

US crude hit its highest level in a month on Friday. The uptick in prices eased a bit, and oil is $52.1 a barrel as of 8:15am EDT Friday– a trade up of .40 percent.

According to GasBuddy, Columbus gas stations average $2.46 a gallon.

Syria is not a major oil producer, but the country is close to the Strait of Hormuz, where millions of barrels of oil are shipped every day.