Heroin crisis leading to more kids in foster care

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Public Children Services Association Of Ohio said there are thousands of children needing foster homes in Ohio. State officials say the number of foster kids is on the rise due to the heroin problem.

Foster parent Amanda Jackson knows this problem first hand.

“It’s very hurtful and disturbing I would say because I know I’ve experienced, not me personally, but I’ve known people being on drugs, and it’s a hard thing to watch because the kids go without so many things,” said Jackson.

This mother of five is doing what she can to make sure her four foster children have what they need. She’s seen and heard horror stories from her foster children.

She said the benefits outweigh the challenges.

Mary Wachtel with Public Children Services Association of Ohio tells NBC4 more folks need to be foster parents like Jackson.

“We really look at kids as the silent victims of the opioid crisis and we are seeing that every days,” said Wachtel.

Wachtel tells us the Ohio foster care system has 1400 more kids today than it did in 2010. There are roughly 14,000 foster kids in the state but only about 7,000 foster parents who can take them in.

I wasn’t sure how to incorporate this number for information on how to be a foster parent 1-866-886-3537

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s