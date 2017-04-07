Heroin crisis leading to more kids in foster care

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Public Children Services Association Of Ohio said there are thousands of children needing foster homes in Ohio. State officials say the number of foster kids is on the rise due to the heroin problem.

Foster parent Amanda Jackson knows this problem first hand.

“It’s very hurtful and disturbing I would say because I know I’ve experienced, not me personally, but I’ve known people being on drugs, and it’s a hard thing to watch because the kids go without so many things,” said Jackson.

This mother of five is doing what she can to make sure her four foster children have what they need. She’s seen and heard horror stories from her foster children.

She said the benefits outweigh the challenges.

Mary Wachtel with Public Children Services Association of Ohio tells NBC4 more folks need to be foster parents like Jackson.

“We really look at kids as the silent victims of the opioid crisis and we are seeing that every days,” said Wachtel.

Wachtel tells us the Ohio foster care system has 1400 more kids today than it did in 2010. There are roughly 14,000 foster kids in the state but only about 7,000 foster parents who can take them in.

For information on how to be a foster parent: 1-866-886-3537