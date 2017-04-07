hhgregg to close all stores; liquidation sales start Saturday

WANE Published: Updated:
(Courtesy hh gregg)

(WANE) – Home appliance and electronics retail chain, hhgregg announced Friday all of its stores will close after they were unable to secure a buyer in an agreement with two liquidation firms.

On March 31, hhgregg announced it had one week left before an arrangement with Tiger Capital Group LLC and Great American Group LLDC to sell would kick in, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier in the month.

The financially troubled retailer said in a press release that liquation sales are set to begin on Saturday.

hhgregg has several Columbus area stores, including one at Easton,, Grove City, Reynoldsburg and one near Dublin.

