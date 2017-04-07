Insanity plea withdrawn for man charged with killing 2 women

By Published:
Shawn Grate, via Ashland County Sheriff's Office

ASHLAND, OH (AP) – The attorneys for an Ohio man charged with abducting and killing two women say he is dropping his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Forty-year-old Shawn Grate refused to leave his cell Friday and appear on video for a hearing in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

Grate pleaded not guilty in October. He awaits trial on charges that include aggravated murder and kidnapping in the deaths of 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith and 43-year-old Stacey Stanley. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

The women’s bodies were found last September inside a supposedly unoccupied home in Ashland after a third woman called 911 from a bedroom and said Grate was holding her hostage.

Grate’s attorneys aren’t permitted to comment because of a judge’s gag order.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s