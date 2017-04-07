K9 units being used more often thanks to heroin epidemic

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Sheriff’s offices in rural counties said 10 years ago drug dogs would only be used once or twice a week. With the heroin and opioid epidemic hitting every Ohio county, sheriff’s offices are now using the dogs multiple times a day.

Deputy Troy Gibson has been a K9 handler for 15 years and believes adding the drug dogs to their everyday traffic runs are a great benefit to stopping drug traffickers.

“If there are drugs there, the two things that can get you into that car is consent from the subject or a police K9,” said Gibson.

Alex is one of two drug K9s with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and has to go through a state required 16 hours of training per month to keep his job.

That’s 16 hours each month Deputy Troy Gibson isn’t on the streets because he’s the one training him.

“They lose us four hours a week or eight hours every two weeks to training,” said deputy Gibson. “Yes we are available for calls if need be, but we’re down for training. So is it worth it? It absolutely is.”

He added the heroin epidemic hurts every community and having a drug dog on routine traffic stops can help catch the dealers passing through the area and get drugs off the streets.

Gibson thinks having a K9 like Alex helps the department stay a step ahead of the drug issue affecting Ohioans.

“We are putting our dogs in the right places at the right times to meet this problem head on,” said Gibson.

He adds the sheriff’s office would benefit if they had another dog on the team.

The current the cost of these k-9’s can range from $12,000 to $15,000.

That doesn’t include items like food and bullet proof vests people and organizations donate to them.